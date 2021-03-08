TikTok teams with Shesaid.so and lines up Girl In Red, Anne-Marie and Cat Burns for live performances

TikTok has announced a new ongoing partnership with Shesaid.so to inspire, educate and empower emerging women-identifying talent.

The partnership forms part of TikTok’s pan-European International Women's Day campaign, #wearehere, which aims to help create a more inclusive future for the music industry.

The partnership with Shesaid.so starts on International Women’s Day (March 8), kicking off with TikTok Live Q&As and mentoring panels to be held across Europe. In the UK, singer-songwriter Grace Carter will be part of a TikTok Live Q&A with DJ, presenter and podcaster Jyoty, starting at 5.30pm GMT on Tik Tok UK and She said.so TikTok channels.

Metallic Inc founder Grace Ladoja and MOBOs founder/CEO Kanya King will also be posting 'mentor moments' – quick-fire video tips and support for women aspiring to rise up in the music industry via the same channels.

Alongside the partnership, TikTok is celebrating women artists with special live performances via the artist channels from Anne-Marie (March 8, 8pm), Cat Burns (March 9, 6pm) and Girl In Red (pictured, March 10, 7pm).

From Monday, people can also tune into TikTok's International Women's Day playlist, as well as a host of guest playlists, aimed at highlighting the women artists who created some of the biggest viral moments on TikTok. Ashnikko, Christine And The Queens, Little Mix, Ms Banks, Nina Nesbitt and Shania Twain have all curated #WeAreHere playlists to put a spotlight on inspiring women artists across different genres and geographies.

Jana Ulaite, head of brand & partnerships marketing for Europe, said: “Our community is full of incredible women who have made TikTok what it is today. Music is integral to the TikTok experience and we see every day women using the platform to make music, entertain, inspire and motivate. While there are so many things to love about the music industry, it's well-known that women are underrepresented. From performance roles through to technical roles, from the business of music through to production, there is not equal opportunity or representation. As a partner to the industry, we want to help create a more inclusive future for music – it’s why we’ve made it our focus this International Women’s Day and why we’re raising the voice of women in music through our partnership with she said.so; special performances and our #wearehere campaign.”

Founder of Shesaid.so, Andreea Magdalina, said: "TikTok has fundamentally changed the way in which people express themselves, how they learn and connect with each other, and how they discover and consume music. Witnessing its impact on the music business over the last year has been nothing short of extraordinary. At Shesaid.so, we are thrilled to team up with the TikTok team as part of their effort to make our industry an inclusive one for women and gender minorities. Thanks to their support, we are able to make International Women's Day a truly special event through content that celebrates, inspires and educates all at the same. And March 8 is only the beginning; we cannot wait to reveal all the incredible moments we are planning together over the coming weeks."

Click here for ticket details of the Music Week Tech Summit on March 31 featuring TikTok and Kanya King.