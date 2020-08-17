TikTok teams with UnitedMasters on music distribution

TikTok has signed a new deal with UnitedMasters that will allow full integration between both services directly through the video app.

With this deal, UnitedMasters becomes the first music distribution company to be integrated into TikTok. UnitedMasters was launched in 2017 for independent artists with backing from Google parent Alphabet.

The partnership between TikTok and the indie platform enables artists to distribute their music to other music streaming platforms directly from the short form video app.

TikTok will opt all music from its creators who join UnitedMasters into the platform's commercial music library – subject to artists’ approval – giving businesses access to a large catalogue of music to use in their content.

TikTok will also partner with UnitedMasters in promoting key artists on the platform.

While TikTok has become known as a source of viral hits from unknown artists, it’s also establishing itself a growing destination for acts to promote music, build audiences and as a platform for creative performances, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If you are a musical artist, TikTok is the best place for your music to go viral and UnitedMasters is the best place to sustain it while retaining full ownership of your work," said Steve Stoute, CEO and founder of UnitedMasters. "By combining the two, we create the platform for tomorrow's stars who will be famous, fiercely independent and wealthy."

“Creators are the beating heart of the TikTok community, often inspired by the artists who bring their music to the platform, and providing a haven for them to thrive is key to our mission," said Kevin Mayer, CEO of TikTok. "The new partnership with United Masters makes it even easier for musicians and creators to reach new fans and earn a living doing what they love, directly from the platform."

The company recently announced a $1 billion Creator Fund.

"TikTok artists who are creating music in their bedrooms today will be featured in the Billboard charts tomorrow," said Ole Obermann, global head of music at TikTok. "Our mission is to help those artists achieve their creative potential and success. This partnership with UnitedMasters gives us a turn-key solution to help artists who are born on TikTok to reach their fans on every music service."

UnitedMasters has launched artists including NLE Choppa, Lil Tecca, Tobe Nwigwe and Lil XXEL.