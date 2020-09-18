TikTok to challenge ban by Donald Trump

TikTok has said it will challenge the ban on the app in the US by President Trump.

TikTok and another Chinese-owned app WeChat are set to be removed from US app stores from Sunday.

Based on security concerns, the Department of Commerce said it would prevent people in the US from downloading the apps. TikTok would still function, but it is set to be fully banned in the US by November 12.

However, TikTok could get a stay of execution if President Trump approves a partnership between Oracle and TikTok before Sunday. ByteDance, parent company of TikTok, rejected an offer from Microsoft.

Interim head of TikTok globally, Vanessa Pappas, commented on the latest move via social media.

We agree that this type of ban would be bad for the industry. We invite Facebook and Instagram to publicly join our challenge and support our litigation. This is a moment to put aside our competition and focus on core principles like freedom of expression and due process of law. — Vanessa Pappas (@v_ness) September 18, 2020

A TikTok spokesperson said: "We disagree with the decision from the Commerce Department, and are disappointed that it stands to block new app downloads from Sunday and ban use of the TikTok app in the US from November 12. Our community of 100 million US users love TikTok because it's a home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection, and we’re committed to protecting their privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform.

"In our proposal to the US Administration, we've already committed to unprecedented levels of additional transparency and accountability well beyond what other apps are willing to do, including third-party audits, verification of code security, and US government oversight of US data security. Further, an American technology provider would be responsible for maintaining and operating the TikTok network in the US, which would include all services and data serving US consumers.

“We will continue to challenge the unjust executive order, which was enacted without due process and threatens to deprive the American people and small businesses across the US of a significant platform for both a voice and livelihoods."

