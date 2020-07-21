TikTok to host Music Takeover Weekend

TikTok is to host its first Music Takeover Weekend.

The series of in-app activations will give users behind-the-scenes access to artists including Ellie Goulding, Anne-Marie and Mr Eazi.

From July 24-26, TikTok will host a series of TikTok Lives and share curated playlists on the Discover and Sounds page with the artists' favourite tracks, latest releases and songs that have inspired them throughout their careers.

At 6pm each day over the weekend, top TikTok creators will go live with Ellie Goulding, Anne-Marie and Mr Eazi, using TikTok’s co-host feature.

The Music Takeover Weekend is TikTok's latest music campaign using TikTok Lives. Artists who have used the product feature to creatively engage with fans in recent months include KSI, Tinie, Ashnikko and Robyn who discussed their lives during lockdown and helped raise funds for Help Musicians Covid-19 fund.

Paul Hourican, head of music operations, TikTok UK, said: “This weekend is all about putting music centre stage on TikTok, helping our community hear personal stories from their favourite artists, while also giving them access to iconic tracks to inspire new creative outputs on the platform. Music has always been at the heart of TikTok and we can’t wait to see how our community responds to this weekend takeover.”