TikTok to livestream 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with combined broadcast and backstage view

The European Broadcasting Union, organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest, has selected TikTok as its official entertainment partner for the 66th edition of the event in May.

Hosted in the Italian city of Turin, TikTok’s global community of one billion will become part of the event.

“As entertainment partner, TikTok will be celebrating the music, the artists, the countries, the history and the event itself, bringing the magic of Eurovision to its music-loving global audience,” said a statement. “Specially created programming, music playlists and behind-the-scenes content will bring TikTok’s audience and its creators into the heart of what makes Eurovision the most watched, loved and celebrated music event in the world.”

TikTok users have racked up 3.7 billion views of #Eurovision videos to date, with over 1.4 billion video views on the hashtag #Eurovision2021 .

Eurovision performers used TikTok to reach their fans globally. 2021 winners Maneskin have 5.4 million TikTok followers.

Sam Ryder, this year’s UK Eurovision entrant, is one of the most followed UK artists on TikTok with over 12 million followers and almost 100 million likes.

Through the partnership, fans will be able to get closer to the artists on their journeys from rehearsal through to the grand final on May 14.

The semi-final shows and the grand final itself will be livestreamed via the Eurovison TikTok account in a new vertical format for smart phones, which combines the official broadcast with a view into the contest’s backstage area while the performances are going on.

The TikTok community will also have access to backstage content from all the participating artists' first rehearsals, exclusively on TikTok.

We’re giving the TikTok community unprecedented access to the world’s largest live music event Martin A–sterdahl

TikTok teams across Europe will work with their national entries and a content hub will be set up in the app, celebrating and promoting all things Eurovision, as the live shows approach on May 10, 12 and 14. Playlists featuring the entrants will live on TikTok’s Sound Pages, allowing users to create and share their own videos.

Eurovison’s TikTok account will feature exclusive content every day throughout the contest, including a daily highlights video as well as behind-the-scenes footage. Dedicated national programming for TikTok fans will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Rich Waterworth, general manager EU, TikTok said: “We’re excited to bring the magic and music of Eurovision to our community this year. TikTok is the home of entertainment and creativity and I know our creators and users across Europe and beyond will embrace this much-loved celebration of music and culture. We’ll be bringing fans exclusive content, taking them behind the scenes and placing them at the heart of the show itself. We can’t wait to see how our community will be inspired by Eurovision this year!”

Martin A–sterdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest for the EBU, said: “We’re delighted to be making TikTok the official entertainment partner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, working closely to create even more exclusive and engaging content. The TikTok community really embraced the Eurovision Song Contest last year and now we’re looking forward to giving them unprecedented access to the world’s largest live music event and inspiring a whole new generation of fans.”

The hashtag #Eurovision2022 is now live for TikTok.