TikTok UK ups David Mogendorff to top music role

TikTok has a new head of music in the UK.

Following the recent news that Paul Hourican has taken on a new global role, David Mogendorff has been appointed as head of UK music operations, moving up from his previous position as head of artist partnerships.

Mogendorff will lead the UK music operations team, working with labels, rights holders, artists and their teams.

Prior to TikTok, Mogendorff was head of artist partnerships at YouTube and YouTube Music and has previously worked at MTV Europe.

Mogendorff said: “I’m excited to be taking on a new role as head of UK music operations. I couldn't be prouder of the work we've done over the last two years growing TikTok's vibrant artist community, breaking countless hit records and building our outstanding team. I’m looking forward to working ever closer with our highly valued partners across the artist and label community to discover, empower and support the next generation of superstar artists. Special thanks to Paul Hourican as always for his support and encouragement, and everyone at TikTok who makes the platform what it is today.”

TikTok returns to partner with the Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour this year.