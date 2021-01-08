Tinie, Sam Smith, Blossoms, Fontaines DC and more announce digital shows as livestreams ramp up

Tinie will livestream his forthcoming Royal Albert Hall, while a series of artists have announced an online charity festival as the third UK lockdown has inspired a raft of digital activity.

The Tinie concert on April 16 is being staged to celebrate the album Disc-Overy he released as Tinie Tempah in October 2010.

The gig will be produced and broadcast worldwide via On Air, who have previously hosted gigs by Arlo Parks and Skepta.

The show is part of the Royal Albert Hall’s season celebrating 150 years since its opening.

Meanwhile, Music Feeds, two days of online shows from the likes of Sam Smith, Blossoms, Fontaines DC, Newton Faulkner and Flogging Molly on January 28 and 29, has announced Help Musicians will benefit from the event.

“2020 wasn’t the year any of us expected and for tens of thousands of musicians the lockdowns, social distancing and closure of venues meant income stopped dead in March. Brexit now adds to the hardship and, while we remain hopeful that live music will eventually return, 2021 still poses many challenges for musicians; not only the continued financial need, but also with regards to their mental wellbeing and their opportunities to create the music we all love," Help Musicians CEO James Ainscough said of the shows being organised by Co-op and Everybody Belongs Here.

"We were able to support over 24,000 music creators with emergency financial aid last year, a figure only made possible by the generous support of music lovers across the UK and our brilliant partners. So, it’s with big thanks to Co-op, Everybody Belongs Here and all the participating artists, that we are able to start the charity's Centenary year with such an exciting and landmark fundraiser to help us reach even more musicians in need."

Livestreams have proved enduring with fans during the Covid-19 restrictions, with Gorillaz's recent Song Machine livestream exceeding 1m viewers around the globe.