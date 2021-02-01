Tom Grennan to stage interactive livestream with Metropolis and InKlick

Tom Grennan is partnering with InKlick x Metropolis to stage an interactive virtual gig.

The livestream on February 5 will be available to fans who pre-order his new album Evering Road.

The live promoters have teamed up with the newly incorporated InKlick, which describes itself as an "artistic creation" business, to stage the show.

“I’ve missed performing live so much and am buzzing to get back on stage again," said Grennan of the show.

"I’ve got something super special planned and cannot wait to see you all singing along with me at home!”

