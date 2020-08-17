Tom Walker releases exclusive live EP on Amazon Music

Tom Walker has released an exclusive EP via Amazon Music.

Titled Live From Brixton, the four-track release features performances Leave A Light On, Just You And I, Not Giving In and Fly Away With Me recorded at O2 Academy Brixton in October last year.

The EP is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa function via the Amazon Music app on iOS, Android and other devices.

Leave A Light On is the biggest seller of its four tracks, with 1,501,171 sales, according to the Official Charts Company. Just You And I is a fellow million-seller, with 1,384,682 sales.

The Relentless-signed singer and former Music Week cover star is currently working on the follow-up to his chart-topping What A Time To Be Alive debut album (352,764 sales).

His latest single, Wait For You, was released in June. It has 8,059,895 plays on Spotify, where Walker has 7,076,099 monthly listeners.