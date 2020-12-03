Tones And I tops Apple Music 2020 UK songs chart

Tones And I’s Dance Monkey is Apple Music’s most-played song in the UK this year.

The streaming platform has revealed its year-end charts, which see Dance Monkey joined in the UK Top 5 by The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, Stormzy’s Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy), Saint Jhn’s Roses and Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now.

In a brief message to fans, Tones And I said: “Thank you so much to my fans in the UK for streaming Dance Monkey on Apple Music!” Subscribers can click here to read the story of the song in our Hitmakers interview.

Dance Monkey also topped the list for the most Shazams, with 24.6 million requests in 2020.

Apple Music’s 2020 charts also revealed that the most-played song globally this year is Roddy Ricch’s The Box. The top global album is Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The most-read lyrics were from WAP by Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights had the most worldwide listeners of any song on the platform, having topped Apple charts in 62 countries and hit the Top 5 in 92.

The Top 25 UK songs of 2020 are listed below:

1. Tones And I - Dance Monkey

2. The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

3. Stormzy - Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)

4. Saint - Jhn Roses

5. Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

6. Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go

7. Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

8. DaBaby Rockstar - (feat. Roddy Ricch)

9. Roddy Ricch - The Box

10. Regard - Ride It

11. Joel Corry - Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)

12. Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

13. Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

14 Harry Styles - Adore You

15. Joel Corry - Lonely

16. Arizona Zervas - Roxanne

17. Lewis Capaldi - Bruises

18. Ed Sheeran - South Of The Border (feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B)

19. Lizzo - Good As Hell (feat. Ariana Grande) [Remix]

20. Topic & A7s - Breaking Me

21. S1mba - Rover (feat. DTG)

22. Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys - Lose Control

23. Jax Jones & Ella Henderson - This Is Real

24. Drake - Toosie Slide

25. Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo - Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)