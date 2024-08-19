Toyin Mustapha upped to head of music partnerships at TikTok

TikTok has made some senior appointments in the UK, with Toyin Mustapha stepping up to the role of head of music partnerships for UK & Ireland and SSA.

Meanwhile, Nichal Sethi has taken on the role of head of SoundOn EMEA.

Both executives have revealed the news on LinkedIn, as TikTok revamps its UK leadership following the exits of Paul Hourican and David Mogendorff.

"The TikTok ride continues…” Mustapha posted. “Very happy to share that I'll be moving back into music partnerships to lead our efforts in the UK & Ireland and SSA. It's been an incredible journey so far, that started in a coworking space almost six years ago to where TikTok is today and the role it plays in getting artists' music heard.”

I'm really looking forward to making TikTok a true home for artists at every stage Toyin Mustapha, TikTok

Mustapha also pledged to boost UK talent at all levels.

“I'm really looking forward to helping the incredible team continue to build on all of their great work driving music discovery and making TikTok a true home for artists at every stage, as we support as much incredible homegrown talent as possible,” he said. “I also want to give big thanks to Nichal Sethi and Constantin WU Haoran for a memorable 2.5 years starting SoundOn from scratch. I'm wishing them and the whole team the very best as they continue platforming emerging and independent artists, and giving them a springboard to get their music out and listened to."

Nichal Sethi said: “After just over two-and-a-half years at TikTok, I'm happy to announce that I'll be stepping into a more expanded role as head of SoundOn EMEA. Having managed all areas of the UK business for the last two years, I'm very excited to continue growing SoundOn in Europe, the Middle East and Sub Saharan Africa, building upon the many successes we've had since launching in various markets while opening and growing in new markets.”

Sethi added: “I've been lucky to work with some amazing artists and teams so far and am looking forward to working with many more in the future as we help more independent artists break through on TikTok and beyond.”