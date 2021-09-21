Tracklib secures $12.2 million in funding round

Stockholm-based sampling platform Tracklib has secured $12.2 million in its latest funding round.

The sampling platform provides music producers and artists with pre-cleared, original music for sampling.

As well as investment from existing backers including the Sony Innovation Fund, there were several new investors including key international family offices and former NBA player, actor and music producer Baron Davis.

Tracklib plans to use the funding to reinforce and grow its community, including via original collaborations with leading producers and artists, as well as to expand both the available catalogue and the features on the platform.

Tracklib recently announced partnerships with producer Frank Dukes, as well as Bob James and the estate of Isaac Hayes.

“We are thrilled to see the interest of investors, existing and new, in supporting Tracklib’s vision to liberate creativity by creating a better way to sample for millions of music creators,” said CEO Par Almqvist. “Samples from original music are integral to how artists and producers make music, no matter the genre, and we’ve been pioneers in connecting these creators with important music catalogs in an easy, legal, and affordable way. ”

“An amazing tool for creators,” said Baron Davis. “It is dope for me as a creator and a DJ. It gave me the confidence to work on my own projects and release some of my music. I can listen to samples, see what other people have put out there and vibe out on Tracklib.”

Earlier investors in the company include Sony Innovation Fund, WndrCo and Jorg Mohaupt’s Bridford.