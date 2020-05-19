Tracklib unveils new revamp, moves to subscription model

Sampling service Tracklib has announced a revamp of its offering, including a move to subscription model.

Based in Sweden, Tracklib allows users to find and legally clear samples for use in songs. Its catalogue ranges from 1928 up to the present day, with thousands of new songs added to its range as part of the revamp, which also includes a free trial period offering users the chance to download 7-15 CD-quality tracks.

Artists including Sly & Robbie, Les Baxter, The Stylistics and more are among the new additions to the catalogue, which has already been used by a range of artists including Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Mary J Blige.

J Cole’s UK Top 10 single Middle Child was also made from a Tracklib sample. It has 410,124 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company.

Pär Almqvist, founder and CEO of Tracklib said: “When we launched two years ago, offering a unified system and pricing model for sample clearance was revolutionary yet unproven for those labels, publishers, artists, producers and songwriters who had lost a lot of revenue to unlicensed sampling. Tracklib has since proven our model, reassuring labels and publishers that automated sample clearance can work. We are very proud that the vast majority of revenue coming into Tracklib goes right back out to the talented artists whose works support the culture. In fact, many music creators make more money from Tracklib than from streaming services.”

A new three-tier subscription model – including a two-week trial period – ranges from $5.99 to $29.99 per month, with prices designed to encourage producers at all levels. Price per download is also 50% cheaper.

To mark the revamp, Tracklib – which is partnered with services including Amuse, Reason, Serato and Songtrust – is launching a competition with rapper Styles P to give up-and-coming producers the chance to work on his new single. Tracklib conducted a similar project with Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck last year.