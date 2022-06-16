Tracy Chan moves to SoundCloud as senior vice president of creator ecosystem

SoundCloud has appointed Tracy Chan as senior vice president of creator.

Chan will oversee the SoundCloud creator ecosystem globally, including tools, services, products and offerings. He will be responsible for evolving a feature-rich creator product for independent artists.

Chan will report directly to SoundCloud president, Eliah Seton, and serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

“This is a game-changing addition to our leadership team at SoundCloud,” said Seton. “No one has built, launched and scaled more value-added products and services for creators than Tracy.

“Tracy has successfully built and established creator products for some of the biggest entertainment and tech companies in the world and we’re extremely excited to have him bring his talents to SoundCloud.”

SoundCloud's creator offering provides independent artists with tools and functions including audience development, distribution, marketing and monetisation opportunities. The company triumphed at the Music Week Awards last month in the Music Consumer Innovation category.

“It’s a momentous time to join SoundCloud; a pioneering company that has continuously innovated and deepened its commitment to providing the best-in-class services and offerings that advance the careers of artists around the world,” said Chan. “My previous experiences focused on helping artists thrive in the existing music economy. Now, at SoundCloud, my mission is building the new music economy to help artists thrive.”

Prior to joining SoundCloud, Chan was head of music at Twitch, where he led growth of the music vertical by enabling creators to interact with their fans live and empowering those fans to directly support their favourite creators.

Under his leadership, Twitch forged partnerships with Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, the National Music Publishers Associations and PROs/CMOs around the world.

Chan joined Twitch from Spotify where he was the director of product management, leading product strategy and development for creator platforms and building analytics tools for artists and labels, including Spotify For Artists and Spotify Analytics.

Chan’s startup CrowdAlbum, a social, photo, and video aggregator that created a “visual history” of musical events from around the world, was acquired by Spotify in 2016.

Prior to founding CrowdAlbum, Chan was a product manager at YouTube, where he designed and launched YouTube Insight, the company’s analytics platform for creators.