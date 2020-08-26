Triller teams with South Asian streaming service JioSaavn

Triller has announced a long-term partnership JioSaavn, the streaming platform for South Asian music and audio entertainment.

JioSaavn will integrate with the music video app over the next few months, in an effort to drive growth and subscribers for both services. At launch, this global integration will provide JioSaavn users with regularly updated exclusive video content from top artists and songs.

Triller’s rival TikTok is one of dozens of Chinese-owned apps banned in India. Triller has soared in the country as a result, alongside global growth.

Currently Triller has roughly 70 million active users a month, with a total of 250 million downloads worldwide, reporting 500% month-over-month growth.

“Both Triller and JioSaavn have paved the way as disruptors in the global music industry,” said Mike Lu, CEO, Triller. “We are very excited about this development as our partnership will pioneer a fresh format of ‘collective discovery’ for new-age content creators in India.

“Internationally, Triller already has licensing partnerships with the majority of the top studios, including Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Universal, allowing users to create content with an extensive catalogue of music. This association is a step forward in localising and personalising our app’s appeal to the Indian ecosystem.”

Rishi Malhotra, co-founder and CEO of JioSaavn, said: “We have built a user-centric and data driven platform with a focus on consumer experience and groundbreaking original content. As we grow, we are committed to advancing our world class product; always at the intersection of music and entertainment. Connecting creators to millions of fans is at the core of everything we do. Our cross-platform collaboration with Triller enables artists to create and express our culture in the most innovative ways. We are confident that this partnership will exponentially grow both companies”

Triller’s list of International investors and strategic partners worldwide include artists such as Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Marshmello, Lil Wayne, Juice Wrld, Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, Baron Davis, Tyga, TI, Jake Paul and Troy Carter, among others.