TuneCore among launch partners for Twitch's artist incubator programme The Collective

DIY digital music distributor TuneCore has partnered with Twitch to launch the service’s new artist incubator program, The Collective.

The programme is designed to empower artists by providing them with the knowledge and support they need to successfully build their careers on Twitch.

The components include invite-only collectives, where selected musicians will be curated based upon complementary backgrounds, genres, and career stages and work together to maximise and monetise their time and community on the platform.

The Twitch music team, industry partners and mentors will guide each member of The Collective through the livestream opportunities and help them craft their own channel and strategy through a series of workshops and hands-on support.

As each creator’s channel progresses and grows, they will receive ongoing support from Twitch and be prioritised for discovery opportunities, promotion, live activations and more.

“Twitch has built and continues to foster a strong, loyal community, and by turning its attention to independent artists, the service shows limitless possibilities for the music industry,” said Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore. “TuneCore is excited to partner with Twitch in launching The Collective, a live streaming incubator that will provide artists with access to mentors and tools.

“There is so much potential for emerging artists on Twitch – through livestreaming, they can earn revenue, find new audiences, connect directly with fans in real time, and build community – our hope is that this program will lead to more TuneCore artists creating their own channels and growing their brands alongside their music in order to move forward in their careers.”

Other industry partners to help source, educate, and highlight the programme’s musicians include Amazon Music, Discord, DistroKid and UnitedMasters.

In addition to an application that is open to the public, DistroKid, UnitedMasters and TuneCore will be identifying and inviting artists to apply and will work with Twitch to curate artist selection.

“Twitch is the best place for musicians, not only in giving them a stage for creativity - but also in building engaging communities of superfans that takes them to new heights,” said Tracy Chan, VP, head of music at Twitch. “We’ve seen our artistic music creators monetize their work and grow a strong presence, and it’s been exciting to see the rapid expansion of our music category.”