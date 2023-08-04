TuneCore appoints longtime Spotify exec Tash Shah as vice president for international

TuneCore has named Tash Shah as the company’s new vice president, international.

Shah has joined TuneCore after a 12-year spell at Spotify, where she served as the streaming giant’s first head of marketing in the UK.

Shah will report to TuneCore’s new chief revenue officer to be hired in the coming months, and in the interim will report to TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson.

Andreea Gleeson said: “In recent years, TuneCore has seen a surge in international growth, with over 60% of new artists and labels located outside of the US. As the company looks to expand even further in growing key international markets such as Asia, LATAM and Europe, Tash’s expertise in digital music and marketing will be instrumental in guiding our local Heads of TuneCore to provide innovative, localised career-building opportunities and solutions to artists and labels around the world.”

As VP, international, Shah will be tasked with driving TuneCore’s international growth by accelerating expansion into new global markets and managing the execution of localised business strategies. She will also oversee a team of international heads of TuneCore across 17 countries and three major regions, while developing programmes to benefit TuneCore’s growing roster of international artists and labels.

Tash Shah said: "I'm thrilled to embark on a new chapter at TuneCore after a wonderful 12-year journey with Spotify. TuneCore's commitment to fostering independent talent is exceptional, and I couldn't be happier to be joining a company that supports artists end to end; through their creative process but also with the tools and resources needed to bloom in today's music industry. I’m grateful to Andreea and the team for inviting me into their world, and am so looking forward to getting started!"

At Spotify, Shah delivered some of their earliest in-house artist marketing campaigns and implemented major partnerships with the BBC, Nike, Vodafone and more. Along with launching Spotify's Student Premium programme in the UK, she was also responsible for the global expansion of the Student Premium subscription tier, extending its footprint from three to 36 markets.