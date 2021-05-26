TuneCore & Believe partner with YouTube Shorts

TuneCore and parent company Believe have partnered with YouTube to provide music for the Shorts platform.

YouTube Shorts is a new short form video experience for artists and creators, who use mobile phones to shoot brief 15-60 second videos. The platform initially arrived in the US in beta back in March and was rolled out to all US-based creators this month with more tools and countries to follow.

Believe and TuneCore’s roster of independent music has been included in the YouTube Shorts music library made available to creators to include in their videos. When creators use a song clip for their short video, the music is linked to the artist’s full-length song, music video and bio on the main YouTube platform. Viewers are able to go directly to the artist’s videos on YouTube, as well as to the artist’s YouTube channels.

Andreea Gleeson, co-head and chief revenue officer, TuneCore, said: “TuneCore is thrilled to partner with YouTube in introducing YouTube Shorts to the platform’s robust creator community. Just as TuneCore democratized music distribution, short form videos and social media are levelling the playing field for music discovery, turning everyday fans into tastemakers and giving them the power to make songs into hits.”

Todd Sherman, product lead for YouTube Shorts, said: “[With YouTube Shorts, we launched] the ability to use audio from videos across YouTube - which includes billions of videos worldwide - unlocking a new playground of creativity like never before.”

Romain Becker, president of label & artist solutions, Believe, “The advantage we are bringing to Believe and TuneCore artists is clear – fans can immediately connect to artists whose music they like without leaving the platform, thus allowing music to be discovered organically.”

YouTube Shorts enjoyed a successful initial trial run in India. The trial for the TikTok rival resulted in over 3.5 million views per day. Since expanding the programme, the YouTube Shorts player has surpassed 6.5 billion daily views globally.

The online giant recently announced the YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100m fund for creators.