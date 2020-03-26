TuneCore CEO Scott Ackerman stands down

Scott Ackerman is stepping down as CEO of TuneCore after eight years.

His own decision, Ackerman will leave the role on April 15 though will remain on as a strategic advisor.

“I truly enjoyed working for TuneCore and after 10 amazing years, I made the decision to end my tenure to pursue other opportunities,” he said. “I remain committed to working with Believe in an advisory capacity on strategic initiatives as TuneCore continues to grow.”

Before joining the firm in 2010 as COO Ackerman had worked at eHarmony, Orbitz, US Airways and American Airlines. He was promoted to TuneCore's CEO in 2012.

Praising his contribution, Denis Ladegaillerie, the CEO of Believe Group who will lead the search for a successor, said his work on artist tools had helped inspired TuneCore's growth.

“His leadership of TuneCore’s global expansion and prioritisation of innovative technology has helped us build the tools independent artists need to reach the highest level of success," said Ladegaillerie.

"The TuneCore acquisition strengthened our offer to best serve artists at all stages of their career around the world. TuneCore is well-positioned today to continue our market leadership and we are optimistic about the next chapter for our company.”

Late last year TuneCore announced it was partnering with Tencent Music Entertainment Group, allowing its artists’ recordings to be available to the huge Tencent Music user base in China.

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.