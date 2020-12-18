TuneCore hires Faryal Khan-Thompson as VP, international

TuneCore has named Faryal Khan-Thompson as VP, international as it continues to grow its global presence.

Khan-Thompson (pictured) joins from international creative production agency Tag, where she was global head of the company’s localisation division. She will oversee TuneCore’s international team as well as its expansion into new territories.

The move "bolsters TuneCore’s commitment to connecting with artists on a local level", alongside its range of local websites in 11 languages including newly launched Polish, Romanian, Indonesian and Thai.

Andreea Gleeson, Tunecore's chief revenue officer, said: “At TuneCore we are commited to connecting with independent artists on a local level, and one of the best ways to do this is to deliver a multi-language local TuneCore website experience to more independent artists around the world.

"We are proud to be the leading multilingual competitor in the industry, with an expanding local team in-tune with market and artist needs. By hiring Faryal to lead our international operations, we have brought on a key leader who has the expertise to guide and scale TuneCore’s localisation, which is crucial as we further advance our global expansion."

The leading independent digital music distribution firm is owned by Paris-based digital music company Believe and has operations in 11 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, India, Brazil as well as the LATAM, Africa and SEA markets.

As the company continues to grow internationally, it's important that we not lose our focus on connecting with artists Faryal Khan-Thompson, TuneCore

Earlier this year TuneCore launched local websites for India, Brazil and Russia. having previously expanded into Germany, France and Italy in 2016, and the UK and Australia in 2015. Other key market, language and website localisation launches are being planned as TuneCore continues its international expansion.

Khan-Thompson said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on this role during a period of exponential worldwide expansion at TuneCore. As the company continues to grow internationally, it’s important that we not lose our focus on connecting with artists and addressing their needs first and foremost.

"Through developing local partnerships and growing brand awareness with on the ground presence, I want to reach independent artists in every market to help them get their music heard, get paid, and keep 100% of their profits. TuneCore’s localised websites are step one in enhancing the international customer experience and exploring a 360 strategy to drive wide-ranging growth that will benefit all stakeholders.”