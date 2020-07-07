TuneCore launches in India

TuneCore is continuing its international expansion with the launch of the digital distribution service in India.

Believe’s music distribution service provider for independent artists will now enable Indian acts to collect revenue from streaming services and digital download stores in their local currency. In addition, it will feature local content that caters to the Indian independent artist community, including guides written by local music industry veterans Achille Forler and Mae Thomas with practical steps, education and advice for independent artists.

With the new expansion, TuneCore India artists can distribute their music to TuneCore's network of digital stores across the globe, including Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and Deezer, as well as local India store, JioSaavn, with Gaana, Hungama and Wynk coming soon.

TuneCore is partnered with over 150 digital stores and streaming services across 100-plus countries worldwide providing independent artists with the opportunity to sell and share their music in growing global markets, such as India, Asia, South America, Africa and Russia, as well as the United States and Europe.

TuneCore said it pays out over $1 million each day. Since the company's inception in 2006, TuneCore artists have earned more than $1.8 billion collectively, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights. Users of the service pay an annual flat fee.

Indian customers will also have access to TuneCore's portfolio of artist services, including YouTube Sound Recording Revenue collection service, Facebook/Instagram Music and TuneCore Fan Reviews. Additionally, Indian artists will have on-the-ground support and industry knowledge from music industry veteran Heena Kriplani, who will serve as the TuneCore country manager for India.

“TuneCore and Believe’s artist centric approach aligns seamlessly with my own. India has always had a unique music landscape and I’m glad we’re able to service local, independent artists with tools created specifically for keeping their global reach and local needs in mind,” said Kriplani. “TuneCore.in aims to be part of the solution and, with our store and streaming partners, we will help democratize the music ecosystem in India while enabling every artist to be heard across borders, without giving up their rights or revenue.”

"With our expanding international customer base coupled with the constantly evolving music industry, our goal is to continue to support all artists, at all stages of their career, at the local level by giving them the resources and tools they need to be successful," said Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO of Believe. "Our global expansion into India not only allows us to further our mission of supporting our artists at the local level, in the best way possible. TuneCore uniquely pays 100% of what is collected from the digital services, which has made the company the leader in helping artists get what they deserve."

As an introductory offer, TuneCore artists in India will get 50% off the regular distribution costs.

TuneCore India is the eighth international expansion for the Brooklyn-based service provider. The company expanded into both the UK and Australia markets in 2015, Germany, France and Italy in 2016, while TuneCore Japan and TuneCore Canada provide similar localised services since 2012 and 2011, respectively.