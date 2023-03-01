TuneCore launches royalty splits for self-releasing artists

TuneCore has launched royalty splits for self-releasing artists.

The music distributor, which is a division of Believe, said it will facilitate “seamless collaboration between music creators”.

Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore, said: “Our goal at TuneCore is to make our artists’ lives easier so that they can focus on making music. For years, self-releasing artists at all stages of their careers have been required to take on additional support roles to sustain their artistic endeavours. By offering splits, TuneCore artists can now spend less time being accountants and more time making great music.”

TuneCore artists are now able to split their royalty payments from their streaming and download revenue between all collaborators on any track or album. All TuneCore artists on a paid unlimited release plan are automatically eligible to utilise royalty splits, while those who utilise TuneCore’s free New Artist plan can access splits for $7.99 a year, with no royalty commission paid to TuneCore from their streaming and download revenue.

Papoose, TuneCore’s head of hip-hop, said: “As an artist, collaborating with other artists is very important; it can help bring out the best of our collective creativity while also allowing us to cross-promote and gain exposure to other artists’ audiences. For independent artists, the business side of collaboration can be a burden, organising monthly payouts to make sure everyone gets their fair share.

“TuneCore’s new splits programme allows us to enter the royalty percentages for each artist on a track and TuneCore handles the payouts. Once again, TuneCore continues to put artists first and make it easier for us to focus on making music together.”

Music creators using Splits will be able to offer featured artists a share of streaming and download revenue rather than paying an advance fee, decreasing the upfront financial barriers that could otherwise block collaboration.

Once splits are registered for a track or album, TuneCore will provide automatic payouts to collaborators as well as full visibility into payout details. Artists will be able to execute functions such as editing their splits at any time, adding or removing collaborators, and updating percentages, which removes the burden of handling accounting for all collaborators on a specific track.

