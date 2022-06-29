TuneCore names Alisha Outridge as the digital distributor's first chief technology & product officer

TuneCore has appointed Alisha Outridge as the company’s first chief technology & product officer, Music Week can reveal.

With TuneCore expanding in the streaming era, the digital music distributor is focused on utilising technology to help creators grow their careers amid the evolving landscape of the music industry.

Outridge joins TuneCore with over 15 years’ experience including leading teams, defining product market fit, building digital experiences and expanding product offerings internationally at start-ups and larger companies.

“Outridge has spent her career developing technology as an engineer, and later a product and engineering leader to build solutions that enable creators and brands to connect with their fans and people to connect with each other in order to share what they love in music, media, social networking, and entertainment,” said a statement.

Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore, said: “TuneCore is deeply committed to building innovative tools that will help our artists and labels grow. Our company mission, roadmap and priorities are focused around this. Bringing in Alisha to lead and unite our tech and product teams, to operate in lockstep, will allow us to continue moving forward seamlessly as the industry leader, building the absolute best service for our artists and labels. Her background at both start-ups and larger media companies, coupled with her entrepreneurial mindset, are critical in supporting TuneCore’s mission and driving innovation as the company continues to scale.”

Alisha Outridge said: “As a former oil painter, I have a deep appreciation for all forms of artistry and a keen understanding of the desire to monetise one’s art. The same way I taught myself how to code to sell my art online, my career has been about creating solutions to connect people, places, and brands. I’m excited to take on this important role at TuneCore, combining my two life passions – being an artist and building technology to provide easy to use, end-to-end solutions combining art and commerce.”

Outridge joins TuneCore from her position as the chief product officer and entrepreneur-in-residence of Two Canoes in New York City. While at Two Canoes, Outridge helped create a new blockchain-based e-commerce and loyalty platform for the company.

She has built consumer as well as B2B2C experiences at Facebook (Meta), iHeartRadio and KickApps.

At Facebook, Outridge was the senior project management lead. She served as director of product management (social & innovation) at iHeartRadio, as well as VP, product management at KickApps.

TuneCore, a division of global digital music company Believe, is set to introduce ‘Splits’, a tool for artists and labels to help streamline accounting, save time and coordinate payouts to all contributors on song collaborations.

Over the last year, TuneCore has partnered with DSPs to integrate technology that offers artists early and exclusive access to unique programmes and services such as YouTube Shorts, Facebook’s Independent Artist Program, Spotify Discovery Mode, Tidal’s Direct Artist Payment programme and Twitch’s incubator programme, The Collective.

Earlier this month, the company launched a new pricing programme, TuneCore Unlimited, including a free price plan.