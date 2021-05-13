TuneCore names Dan Rutman as director of US & Canada

TuneCore has named Dan Rutman as director, US & Canada.

In his new role, Rutman will lead business development opportunities for both acquisition-based strategic partnerships and brand partnerships across all key industries for TuneCore. He will also be responsible for Canadian artist relations and partnerships as the head of TuneCore Canada.

Acquired by Believe in 2015, the independent digital distributor has paid out over $2 billion to artists. Believe is set for an IPO in Paris.

Rutman’s first strategic partnership is with Groover, a marketplace that enables independent artists to promote themselves to tastemakers and music industry professionals. TuneCore has established itself as a leading source of distribution information on the platform, providing independent artists with advice and best practices across a wide range of topics including marketing, promotion and release planning.

Andreea Gleeson, chief revenue officer and co-head of TuneCore, said: “Dan’s unique experience positions him as an individual that can tackle both business relations and creative brainstorming adeptly at a very high level. His understanding of artists is palpable and is already netting the company multiple new partnerships.”

Rutman said: “As the rise of the independent artist becomes the prominent narrative within the music industry, I feel very fortunate to be entrusted to this position at TuneCore, a company that exists at the nexus of music and tech. I’m thrilled to build TuneCore’s brand and core offering through creative and commercial strategic partnerships.”

Rutman founded Solitaire Recordings, an independent record label that accumulated over 100 million streams. Additionally, he worked at Remote Control Records (the ANZ satellite office for Beggars Group) and Sneak Attack Media (acquired by The Syndicate).