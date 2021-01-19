TuneCore names Gareth Mellor as new UK head

Gareth Mellor has been made the new head of TuneCore, UK.

Joining from the Kobalt Music Group, he will lead the UK arm of the technology and services company owned by Believe, the Paris-based digital music company.

“As TuneCore continues to expand, it’s important to the company to provide best in class, localised services," explained Faryal Khan-Thompson, vice president, international, TuneCore.

"The UK is one of the world’s most important music markets so we knew we needed an experienced music executive to lead our efforts. Gareth brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the table, enabling him to hit the ground running and bring new ideas to the fore. We couldn’t be more excited to have him on the team.”

Marketing director, UK & EU for the last three years at Kobalt, Mellor said he looked forward to his new role.

“I'm delighted to join TuneCore and work with Faryal and the wider team to expand the UK roster," he said.

"As a pioneer of digital music distribution and as a constantly evolving business, TuneCore has the organisational experience to see the independent music market with a wise head coupled with the same excitement that drives creativity and innovation from the artists it serves."

Last year TuneCore launched new operations in Russia and Brazil, as it expanded internationally.