TuneCore names rapper Papoose as head of hip-hop

Digital music company TuneCore – a development partner for self-releasing artists, owned by Believe – has appointed legendary rapper Papoose as its new head of hip-hop.

An official press release stated that, in his new role, Papoose will report directly to Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore, and will “lead the company’s Artist Ambassador program for hip-hop and rap, scouting rising talents on behalf of TuneCore, overseeing artist education and career advice workshops, and acting as a brand advisor for TuneCore’s new programs and innovative technology launches.”

Speaking about his appointment, Gleeson said: “When hiring executives I look for expertise and experience. Papoose’s years of hustling and success in the industry make him uniquely qualified to advise hip-hop artists because he’s been in their shoes, he understands what they’re going through and he knows first-hand what works.”

In his storied career as an artist, Papoose has collaborated with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Method Man, Lil Wayne, DJ Premier, The Lox, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes and many more.

With their new partnership, TuneCore and Papoose have stated their aim to "amplify the value of self-releasing artists throughout the music industry" and "expand educational programs to benefit and inspire independent creators around the world."

Papoose added: “For my whole career, everyone has known what I stand for: independence. For me, being in this position with TuneCore where I can directly contribute and help other self-releasing artists on the come up is like magic. I understand what it’s like to be in the studio, to be on the road, to chase your dreams as an artist, and I’m excited to help up-and-coming artists make their dreams a reality.”

In addition to his new role with TuneCore, Papoose has also announced the release of his latest single, Makin Plays (feat. Jim Jones and Jaquae) out February 10.

Last year, TuneCore CEO Andreea Glesson was presented with the International Woman Of The Year honour at the Music Week Women In Music Awards, you can revisit her winner’s interview here.