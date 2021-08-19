TuneCore names Sarah Wilson as new UK head

TuneCore has unveiled Sarah Wilson as the new head of its UK operation.

The independent digital music distributor is owned by Believe, and Wilson’s new role comes with additional oversight of Ireland, New Zealand and Australia. She will report to TuneCore’s VP, president, international Faryal Khan-Thompson.

Over the past year, TuneCore has expanded its reach, going from operating in seven countries to 14, across four continents. Based in London, Wilson will focus on managing and building the company’s artist roster, partnerships and expansion.

She most recently served at Universal Music UK as vice president, international marketing and at The Orchard in artist services. Previously, Wilson spent 13 years at Beggars Group, ascending to director of international.

There is so much potential for continued expansion Sarah Wilson, TuneCore

Sarah Wilson said: “I am thrilled to take on this wonderful role at TuneCore, a dynamic and future-facing company. Coming off the back of a growth phase during lockdown there is so much potential for continued expansion in the territories I’m overseeing. I expect the current business landscape to change rapidly over the next few years. I’m grateful to Faryal and the team at TuneCore/Believe for inviting me into their fold and can’t wait to dive in!”

Faryal Khan-Thompson added: “As TuneCore continues to grow internationally, it is important to have strong leadership in place overseeing the UK, one of the world’s biggest music markets. With Sarah, we have an experienced executive with deep roots in the UK music industry and I’m looking forward to working closely with her to build TuneCore’s global footprint.”