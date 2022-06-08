TuneCore offers artists unlimited release pricing plans

TuneCore is now offering artists unlimited releases plans.

The independent digital music distributor is making the change after 16 years in business. It is in response to artist release strategies shifting from a few EPs or one album per year to a regular roll-out of tracks.

With the launch of TuneCore’s Unlimited programme, constant music creation is made more accessible for all artists by giving them the control to release an unlimited number of tracks, singles and albums for one flat annual price.

TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson said: “We’ve spent a year speaking directly to artists and labels about how we can make our service better for them. What emerged is: artists want to be able to test their new music for free before distributing to all services and they want to release the music they are creating instantly, regularly, and seamlessly with one annual subscription enabling unlimited music distribution. TuneCore’s new program gives self-releasing artists at any stage of their careers the freedom to choose the plan that works best for them, while maintaining the high quality of service TuneCore is known for. With TuneCore Unlimited, artists pay less and earn more.”

Alex Kennedy, UK MD of parent company Believe, said: “We are focused on every stage of the artist journey, from living room to arena. Supporting artists in their desire to constantly create has come from us truly listening to what the creative community needs. At Believe/TuneCore we are very proud to make it easier and more affordable to get their music out to the world with our new Unlimited Pricing.”

TuneCore’s new Unlimited programme includes four plans catered to give options and choice to meet the needs of artists. As well as a free option to distribute to music libraries of social platforms and YouTube, prices for DSP distribution range from £12.99 a year to £39.99.

Sarah Wilson, head of TuneCore UK & Ireland, said: “In a world where we are all ‘always on’ we have to appreciate the same goes for artists – creativity in the modern world doesn’t stop. It’s no longer confined to traditional release schedules, and we at TuneCore recognise this, and want to give artists an economical and quality-driven product to support them, whilst still making sure we give them full remuneration. The UK is a breeding ground for boundary pushing in music, and we’re proud to have listened to our clients and embraced the feedback loud and clear – release what you want, when you want, and don’t break the bank doing it.”