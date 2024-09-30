Tunecore partners with Notion on Undiscovered initiative for emerging artists

TuneCore has partnered with Notion on a collaboration supporting the music editorial outlet’s Undiscovered initiative.

Undiscovered is Notion’s weekly playlist-first feature highlighting new music from up-and-coming musicians.

The deal will see TuneCore, which is part of Believe, support Undiscovered as it spotlights both its own artists and non-TuneCore talent. Tunecore is an independent development and distribution partner for self-releasing artists.

“This collaboration underscores both brands' commitment to fostering the growth of independent artists and creating meaningful opportunities for new voices to be heard in the UK,” said a statement.

Both brands have a history of working with global superstars early in their careers, and discovering breakout talent. Notion has supported Sabrina Carpenter, Little Simz and Headie One, while TuneCore has seen artists such as Ed Sheeran, Ice Spice and SZA use the platform early in their careers in order to find fanbases that would support their long-term growth.

We see so much shared ground in both TuneCore and Notion’s passion for supporting emerging artists Sarah Wilson

TuneCore Accelerator has been developed to help independent artists find new audiences and propel fan discovery at each phase of development. TuneCore Accelerator provides access to promotional and marketing programmes designed to help artists drive the discovery of their music, build their audience and promote deeper fan engagement.

Sarah Wilson (pictured), head of TuneCore UK, Australia & Canada, said: “We see so much shared ground in both TuneCore and Notion’s passion for supporting emerging artists – this partnership felt like a natural fit. Innumerable household names have started their careers with first-looks in Notion, just as so many have started their careers distributing music through TuneCore. We are thrilled to partner with Notion to work towards discovering the SZAs and Ed Sheerans of tomorrow and promoting them on these playlists!”

Nicholas Douglas, creative director, Notion, said: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with TuneCore on this editorial collaboration. Both of our platforms share a relentless commitment to nurturing emerging talent. At Notion, we’ve always been a launchpad for future stars, with many household names getting their first break with us. TuneCore’s legacy of empowering artists to build from the ground up aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we’re looking forward to discovering and championing the next generation of global superstars and future chart-toppers."