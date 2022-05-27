TuneCore promotes Jason Allen to senior director of infrastructure operations

TuneCore has promoted Jason Allen to the role of senior director of infrastructure operations.

Allen’s new position was announced by TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson.

In his new role at the independent distributor, Allen will continue to manage the DevOps and Database teams, which lead the implementation and delivery of the infrastructure, security, data, and back-end automation processes.

Additionally, Allen manages TuneCore’s internal IT functions, working closely with parent company Believe to coordinate activities for all global employees.

Andreea Gleeson said: “Jason is a key member of TuneCore’s leadership team who brings passion and dedication to everything he does. Not only does he excel at DevOps, he keeps us in sync with the latest infrastructure innovations. As a music tech company, I can’t over emphasise the importance of this. Jason is also a longstanding member of our TuneCore/Believe Ambassadors group through which he has taken a leadership role with furthering internal Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.”

Allen joined TuneCore more than three years ago. He has played a key role in building the company’s infrastructure team, as well as revamping TuneCore’s cloud-based infrastructure and database offerings, and implementing new security frameworks. Allen also created new monitoring and dashboard solutions that keep TuneCore’s staff aware of the platform’s performance.

Allen said: “Working at TuneCore has proved to be rewarding on so many levels. I get to work alongside incredibly smart, talented, and funny people every day. I have the best team in the world! Besides adding value to the company with the DevOps, infrastructure, database, and IT work that I do, I’m proud to work for a company that puts emphasis on expanding DEI initiatives. I feel empowered to be able to utilise my voice, and that both my voice and my work continue to have a strong influence on the direction of TuneCore as a company.”

Over the last year, TuneCore has prioritised the launch of several products including its Social Platforms initiative.

TuneCore has also been an early distribution partner of YouTube Shorts, Facebook’s Independent Artist Programme, Spotify Discovery Mode and Tidal’s Direct Artist Payments.