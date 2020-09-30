TuneCore reveals executive management appointments

TuneCore has announced executive management appointments at the digital distribution service.

Andreea Gleeson has been elevated to chief revenue officer and Matt Barrington has been promoted to chief operating officer, reporting directly to Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO of Believe, TuneCore’s Paris-based parent company.

Ladegaillerie said: “The elevation of Andreea and Matt to oversee the company as co-heads affirms their contributions in strengthening TuneCore’s services and growth in order to best serve artists at all stages of their careers on a worldwide basis.”

Gleeson joined TuneCore in 2015 as head of marketing and was subsequently promoted to chief marketing officer. In her expanded role as chief revenue officer, she will oversee marketing, artist support, artist and partner relations and international. Gleeson is spearheading the company’s international expansion into key music markets, both established and emerging.

“I joined TuneCore five years ago because I connected with the company’s mission and wanted to be a part of an organisation that not only empowered independent artists, but advocated for their needs and interests,” said Gleeson. “I look forward to new countries, new partnerships, new employees, and new artists, yet the same artist first independent spirit as we continue to build the best independent music distribution platform in the world.”

Barrington, most recently chief financial officer of TuneCore, will oversee the finance, data, technology, product, operations and legal departments

“My time at TuneCore has been immensely fulfilling, having helped build the company from a start-up to where we are now,” said Barrington. “It’s an extremely exciting time as we continue to refine our best in class technology and practices in order for TuneCore artists to receive maximum benefits as we scale, innovate and embark on TuneCore’s next chapter.”

This month, TuneCore expanded into Brazil and Russia. In July, TuneCore launched in India, with a dedicated website for the Indian music market featuring local talent and local currency. Other key market launches are being planned for the coming year.