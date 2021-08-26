TuneCore ups Andreea Gleeson to CEO

Digital music distributor TuneCore has promoted Andreea Gleeson to the role of CEO.

The announcement was made by Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO of parent company Believe.

Andreea Gleeson was appointed chief revenue officer last year. Under her guidance, TuneCore said the company has combined “great product and technology with branding and marketing to create a best-in-class service for independent artists”.

Gleeson has created key strategic partnerships with YouTube (YouTube Shorts), Facebook (Independent Artist Programme) and Spotify (Discovery Mode). Earlier this year, she created and launched TuneCore Rewards and TuneCore Certified, two artist education and recognition programmes.

She also commissioned the MIDiA Research study Be The Change: Women Making Music 2021 to identify why independent female creators remain underrepresented in the music industry.

Denis Ladegaillerie said: “When Andreea joined TuneCore five years ago, she brought with her a fresh perspective and proceeded to challenge music industry norms while continuing to innovate and build the company. This promotion recognises her leadership skills, expertise across product, technology, and marketing, as well as her keen understanding of artist and label needs during a period of accelerated growth in the independent music market.

“Andreea’s elevation to CEO also underscores Believe’s commitment to gender parity and empowering female leaders. I’m thrilled that she will lead TuneCore, as we shape the future of music around the world to best serve and develop independent artists.”

Andreea Gleeson said: “I’m inspired daily by the talented artists and industry-leading team who make TuneCore the most innovative and forward thinking independent digital music distributor in the world. I truly believe in our mission – in step with our parent company Believe - to serve artists at every stage of development and will continue to build TuneCore to be the destination where artists can start, grow and manage their careers, while working to level the playing field for all independent artists.”

Gleeson joined TuneCore after working in eCommerce in the retail industry.