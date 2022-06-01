Tuned Global & Gabb Wireless launch youth streaming service

Gabb Wireless and Tuned Global are launching a streaming service in the US for children.

Gabb Music is based on Tuned Global’s white-label streaming technology and will be available to users of Gabb phones. The new platform will source child-friendly tracks using AI and Tuned Global's partnership with LyricFind. Its first iteration is a radio-style streaming service, with stations basing song selections around specific song, artists or genres.

Con Raso, managing director and co-founder of Tuned Global said: “The Tuned Global team loves working on innovative streaming services that are bringing something new to the market. Gabb Music is catering for a specific audience with highly curated content. We strongly believe that these types of niche services can live alongside mainstream music services and continue to help grow the industry.”

Gabb Music will be pre-loaded into new Gabb devices, while existing users have the option to add it to their monthly phone plan.

“Gabb Wireless needed the best-in-class music solution providers to build Gabb Music," said Nate Randle, CEO of Gabb Wireless. "We have high expectations in terms of music content, user experience, and the responsiveness of the service. Partnering with Tuned Global and LyricFind gives us the opportunity to deliver a premium family experience that kids and parents will want to listen to.”



Younger listeners will be able to access age-appropriate tracks from well-known artists and major record labels via the service.

"Gabb Music is the perfect fit to showcase the power of LyricIQ in creating a safe, family-friendly streaming environment," added Darryl Ballantyne, founder & CEO of LyricFind. "As a parent myself, I know that this type of service fills a huge need in the marketplace. We couldn't be happier partnering with leading edge companies in Gabb Wireless and Tuned Global to help bring this service to life."

Last month Tuned Global partnered with Reactional Music for real-time gaming soundtrack personalisation.