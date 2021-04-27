Tuned Global partners with fitness brand Psycle London on playlist app

Tuned Global has signed an agreement with boutique fitness brand Psycle London to deliver a playlist app to their 70-plus instructors supporting the use of commercial music within their digital fitness classes.

The app will enable Psycle’s instructors to search licensed repertoire and create tailored playlists for inclusion in live and on-demand video class workouts for its new Psycle At Home platform.

The app is powered by Tuned Global’s white label streaming solution, which has been customised for the fitness industry.

“Being able to search songs by BPM and to use a customisable crossfade in between songs was very important for us. These features were key to offer a great and integrated music and fitness experience to our members,” said David Watt, Psycle London CEO.

Tuned Global’s proprietary content management system Autotuned will provide the flexibility for Psycle administrators to customise the app in real-time. The app is available on iOS and Android devices.

In addition, Tuned Global will manage Psycle’s music catalogue ingestion and reporting to record labels and publishers. The B2B music streaming technology specialist will also assist Psycle in licensing discussions with record labels and rights owners, to further develop its pool of content.

The fitness industry is at an all-time high with total annual turnover estimated to be in the region of £2 billion. Although the Covid pandemic has kept the UK’s 6,700 or so health and fitness clubs closed for most of last year, interactive and home fitness programmes have never been so popular. Wellness app installs reached 1.2 billion in 2020.

Tuned Global’s co-founder & MD Con Raso said: “Fitness and music have always been very connected, but the current pandemic has led to an increase of requests from this sector. We are excited to help Psycle London with our end-to-end music management and streaming solution for the fitness industry so they can create and distribute online fitness experiences with commercial music.”

David Watt added: “The success of our in-studio product has been built on the foundations of great music. Access to commercial content on our digital platform will allow us to deliver the best possible user experience, and when combined with our industry-leading instructors, will ensure we stand out in a highly competitive marketplace. Tuned Global’s technology will allow us to achieve this in a short time frame.”