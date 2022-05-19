Tuned Global partners with Reactional Music for real-time gaming soundtrack personalisation

Tuned Global has signed a deal with Reactional Music, whose technology allows real-time personalisation of soundtracks and music during gameplay.

The B2B music streaming technology specialist will act as the music backend provider for Reactional Music.

Tuned Global will power the delivery of worldwide rights-cleared music catalogue from rights holders, record labels and artists to the Reactional Music Box, the company’s global music delivery platform for games development and consumer markets.

Through its recent integration with Musiio, Tuned Global will also provide AI technology to deliver comprehensive tagging of all music available to Reactional Music.

“Reactional Music’s patented Engine, coupled with Tuned Global’s Music APIs and Musiio’s music AI, will power a new era in music personalisation for gamers and a new era for music search, curation and acquisition for games developers,” said a statement.

Reactional Music enables any commercial or production music to become interactive around the gamer, which changes the way gamers experience, interact with and enjoy music in games and virtual worlds, including the metaverse. Reactional Music’s engine reacts to every movement in a game, making personalised music an integral part of a game for the first time.

“The team at Tuned Global realised early on that Reactional Music is doing something very new for gaming and were prepared to work with us on delivering a completely new type of music delivery platform for game developers,” said David Knox, president Reactional Music. “The Tuned Global tech stack meets our needs well and is also already integrated with some of the content, publishing and music partners we will be working with.

“Tuned Global’s integration with Musiio’s AI was also important to us as Musiio can enable a sophisticated near real-time curation service that supports the level of sophistication that is demanded from games developers and the world’s gamers.”

Music in game is a hot topic and we are glad to be able to assist the music and gaming industries Con Raso

“Music in game is a hot topic and we are glad to be able to assist the music and gaming industries in working together,” added Con Raso, Tuned Global MD. “Reactional Music’s mission and technology are so unique, they are really solving a market pain point by bringing a level of personalisation and engagement to games via music. Tuned Global is really excited to add its layer of music streaming technology to Reactional Music’s patented Engine to rewrite the rules for music and video games together.”

Reactional Music is opening up new commercial opportunities for music rights holders and games businesses to work together with music available for in-game purchase for the first time.

“Curation and personalisation of music in video games will also deliver new levels of partnership across not only licensing, but A&R, music discovery, promotions and marketing,” added the statement.

The games market in 2021 generated total revenues of $180.3 billion and is expected to grow to $218.8 billion by 2024.

Reactional Music’s technology is already in use at Stockholm’s Avicii Experience museum powering a new generative music version of Hey Brother. The company is currently piloting five development projects ahead of launch.

Reactional Music’s platform with Tuned Global’s music technology will be live in Q1 2023, initially delivering music and sound for games developers. A roll-out for all gamers will follow soon after as a b2c service.