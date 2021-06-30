Tuned Global partners with social media app Lyka

Tuned Global has signed an agreement with fast expanding social media app Lyka to provide the technology to integrate an immersive music streaming service within its app.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Silicon Valley and Hong Kong, Lyka is a social media app designed to function as a digital ecosystem. Features include social media, gift giving and receiving, secure chat and e-commerce. Lyka’s initial operations have focused on Southeast Asia, where it has six million users.

Lyka is integrating music into its app to drive user engagement with the platform. The company commissioned Tuned Global on account of the company’s ability to get the product to market quickly and global deployment expertise.

Tuned Global’s streaming service APIs will provide the technical platform to allow Lyka to implement advanced on-demand streaming features for music, video and podcast as a seamless experience. The B2B music technology specialist will also provide the native front-end code from its iOS and Android applications to help fast-track the integration of the new Lyka Music section of their app.

Building on the rapidly accelerating “social commerce” trend in Asia, users earn GEMs (Gift Cards in Electronic Mode) as a reward for content creation and engagement. Users will be able to pay for their music subscriptions for Lyka’s streaming service using GEMs, which they can also redeem at more than 16,000 partner merchants in the region, including Ford, Bose and Toni & Guy.

In preparation for the launch of its music offering, Lyka has initially collaborated with Filipino record producer Marcus Davis J., as well as artists including James Reid, Jay-R, Billy Crawford and Sam Concepcion.

Ryan Baird, Lyka’s CEO (pictured), said: “By integrating a music feature into the Lyka app our goal is to drive community engagement and stickiness. Partnering with Tuned Global will give us access to world-leading technology with a proven track record working with enterprises in Southeast Asia, allowing us to bring these exciting new features to our community members easily, in a matter of months.”

Con Raso, CEO of Tuned Global, said: “We have already seen social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok using music to enhance the user experience and allow users to share engaging content. We offer social media companies like Lyka seamless access to a global music catalogue via a flexible and powerful music platform, subject to licensing, of course. Our mission is to remove the hassle of the user experience, content delivery, metadata and technology and allow our clients to focus on their core business.”