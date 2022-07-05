Tuned Global powers licensed public performance streaming service for Rehegoo Music

Global music service provider Rehegoo Music Group has partnered with B2B music streaming technology specialist Tuned Global to launch a streaming service providing background music for businesses.

Featuring playlists and original compositions by previously undiscovered global artists, Rehegoo’s new streaming service, Music for Spaces, is designed for businesses that play music in their physical spaces - including gyms, spas, retail stores and supermarkets. It comprises an extensive library of fully licensed, curated mood-based playlists and personalised recommendations based on a user’s music preferences.

Using Tuned Global’s white-label streaming app, the new service will offer an annual subscription that provides regularly refreshed music, fully licensed for public performance in a variety of business scenarios. The service is designed to help businesses engage with their audiences and increase sales, as well as removing concerns surrounding music licensing for business.

It will also support new talent in getting their music heard through Rehegoo’s direct licensing agreements with unsigned artists across 50 countries.

Rehegoo will deliver approximately 130,000 fully-licensed tracks, including many from its own catalogue, with Tuned Global providing the app’s backend services, analytics and content management system.

All music available on the app will benefit from machine-learning metadata-tagging via Tuned Global’s integration with Musiio, helping curators to build playlists and receive music recommendations tailored to their business. Rehegoo is also the first client to use Tuned Global’s new Plaidio feature, which allows businesses to create their own online radio stations with tracklists broadcast live to listeners across multiple locations.

Marco Rinaldo, founder and CEO, Rehegoo, said: "Our new streaming services are designed to take the hassle out of music licensing for businesses and creators while providing a platform for the next generation of music talent to get their music heard by a global audience. We want to provide businesses with a simple solution to using music freely in their space - to create the right mood, bring their brand to life and drive results. We also want to challenge the traditional, and often unfair, processes within the music streaming industry by putting artists first, helping them build their profiles and ensuring they get paid fairly for their work. It means that whether you’re an artist, business, brand, or creator, we can all focus on the thing that matters the most: the music.”

We want to provide businesses with a simple solution to using music freely in their space Marco Rinaldo

Con Raso, managing director of Tuned Global, said: “Making music available to the masses can be challenging, so we’re glad to be helping businesses break down the barriers that often prevent access to the fully-licensed music they need to create the perfect environment for their customers at an affordable price. Powered by Tuned Global’s streaming technology, Rehegoo’s ‘Music For Spaces’ service will provide businesses operating within multiple sectors with an essential music curation tool that will no doubt drive significant results.”

According to a recent survey conducted by Rehegoo, 81% of UK local retail owners say they are aware of licensing fees that are required to play music on site but just 31% of those aware say they are currently using a business streaming account.

A separate global survey conducted by Statista showed that just 17% of small business owners had a business streaming licence for use on their premises, with 83% not adhering to copyright laws and illegally streaming music via a personal service in their shops instead.

The launch of Music for Spaces coincides with Rehegoo’s launch of its Music For Content e-commerce platform, which seeks to provide a library of high-quality songs for content creators.

Rehegoo is currently working with global brands including Timberland, New Balance and jewellers Damiani to provide in-store music solutions for their retail destinations. It counts Venice Airport, International Rome Film Fest and I Love Lego as recent experiential partners ahead of the UK launch.