Tuned Global secures "dramatic" new streaming deals in Asia

B2B music streaming and technology specialist Tuned Global has announced new agreements and renewals in the Asian region covering Thailand, Mongolia and Japan.

An official press release claims that its two new deals in Thailand sees Tuned Global become “a major player in a market that has seen streaming revenues double according to 2019’s IFPI Global Music Report.”

The first of these is with True Digital Group – a division of the True Corporation and owner of TrueInternet, the country’s largest ISP and mobile operator TrueMove. The new deal will see Tuned Global’s music API “fully integrated into True Digital’s entertainment app ecosystem, TrueID, enabling functionality such as user management, search, and recommendations.”

The second Thai deal is with a hospitality sector company – Tuned Global will build its branded background music app to deliver curated music services to this company’s business clients and across the company’s venues.

In Mongolia, Tuned Global has also contracted with Arrangement Vision Entertainment (AVE) to deliver a fully interactive music streaming app, AV Play, which will also enable users to book performances from local artists.

In Japan, Tuned Global has renewed its partnership with streaming service Line Music for a further two years (first signed in 2016).

An official press release stated that Tuned Global’s ‘Intaga’ technology enables Tune Global to “ingest large volumes of incoming files from rights holders and deliver content in the appropriate format to Line Music. The technology also allows Line Music to efficiently administer all aspects of catalogue management.”

Speaking about the new agreements/renewals, Brian William Clark, chief product officer, True Digital Group, said: "We could not be more excited to finally be going live with Tuned Global. Their platform is clean, scalable and has many features we did not have prior, all out of the box. Additionally, they are just an awesome team to work with. They invest in a real relationship and bring integrity to their work — I don't view them as a vendor, instead I view them as a partner."

Misaki Iki, head of BD, Line Music added: “We are delighted to renew our long-standing partnership with Tuned Global. Their expertise in building the streaming apparatus along with their advice and deep understanding of the streaming sector in this unique market has been invaluable. We are proud to be working with them”.

Tuned Global has been active in Asia since it started in 2011, and has overseen successful tech projects in Indonesia, Malaysia and work with telcos in India, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Con Raso, co-founder and MD of Tuned Global said: “I’m enormously proud of the company’s expanding footprint across the Asian marketplace. Our flagship product is the provision of a full and comprehensive turnkey solution and to help drive user engagement. These are our top priorities and the new deals are dramatic and compelling evidence of that strategy coming to fruition. I look forward to working with our current and new partners in the region.”