Tuned Global signs UMG deal on recorded music catalogue

B2B music and streaming technology provider Tuned Global has signed an international licensing agreement with UMG, which covers the major’s catalogue of recorded music.

The expansion of their existing partnership will provide an integrated route to market for Tuned Global clients who wish to use music from the major’s artists.

Under the agreement, Tuned Global clients will now be able to access technological expertise and licensing support for UMG recorded music in one place. The platform’s technology will also allow the user to target specific repertoires.

The partnership will enable UMG sound recordings to be licensed and delivered securely, with usage reports and royalties administered accurately.

The agreement builds on the two companies’ long-standing relationship. Tuned Global already has a direct content feed from UMG and hosts their repertoire on a cloud-based infrastructure, delivering music to a global list of clients, DSPs and other services engaging with the licensing of music across industries including fitness, gaming and medtech.

This new way of working will help to enable ideas to be enhanced by UMG repertoire all over the world James Healy

Con Raso, Tuned Global’s managing director, said: “This partnership is designed to provide a consolidated route to market for promising music projects and companies who reach out to Tuned Global, wanting to access UMG’s recorded music catalogue, but unsure who to reach out to. Using this agreement, they can get their project off the ground through one point of contact, Tuned Global. We believe this will turn more exciting ideas in music into realities.”

James Healy, SVP, digital strategy and business development, Universal Music Group, said: “We’re excited about the opportunities that will be created by this new global licensing agreement. In expanding our partnership with Tuned Global, we are pleased to now integrate the licensing of UMG’s catalogue of recorded music into Tuned Global’s suite of technological solutions. This new way of working will help to enable ideas to be enhanced by UMG repertoire all over the world.”