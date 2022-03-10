Tuned Global teams with music AI start-up Musiio

B2B streaming technology platform Tuned Global has made an API integration with Musiio, the music and artificial intelligence start-up.

Tuned Global’s clients now have access to Musiio’s AI technology, which makes music catalogues more searchable for both curators and end users, offering a better music experience.

Musiio AI can “listen” to music at scale, which transforms tagging and search capabilities of music catalogues. It makes playlisting and music discovery easier for streaming services, and helps rights-holders with sizeable catalogues secure syncs.

Tuned Global’s clients in the music streaming, fitness, telco, social media and gaming industries can now enhance their music listening experiences through access to Musiio’s enriched music metadata.

“One of our guiding principles when developing our AI tools is to help great music get discovered,” said Hazel Savage (pictured), CEO and co-founder of Musiio. “And that’s exactly what we’re doing with Tuned Global’s solution for localised music streaming. We’re thrilled to be working with their forward-thinking and capable team to bring world-class music navigation to all parts and segments of the music industry.”

Musiio scans an available music catalogue, analyses it and returns the corresponding metadata to the Tuned Global system. This information is then used in Tuned Global’s content management system (AutoTune) for clients to search tracks, curate playlists and automatically attach themes to playlists.

On the end user side, this metadata is used to generate music suggestions and recommendations. The entire system is accessible as a turnkey solution.

“We are always trying to find new ways for our client DSPs to enrich the user experience in their services and supercharge user engagement,” said Con Raso MD of Tuned Global. “This collaboration with Musiio does just that. Most streaming services have to pull data from a wide variety of sources - often this means that metadata can be missing or incohesive. Having a centralised system means that the catalogue is easy to navigate and make better recommendations, which is a real competitive advantage to new DSPs.”

GMM Grammy, a leading media and entertainment company in Thailand, is the first client to benefit from this music technology integration. Their Thai streaming service, Plern, launched three months ago.

“In metadata-poor environments like Asia, the access to Musiio’s technology within Tuned Global’s platform helps enrich our local catalogue so it is searchable and more efficient for music recommendations,” said Asawin Rojmethatawee, EVP – music streaming business at GMM Grammy PCL. “This allows the Plern team to better curate content and the end user to receive a more personalised music experience.”

Tuned Global clients can find tracks and curate playlists or radio mixes using the metadata generated by Musiio, combined with Tuned Global’s existing metadata (from record labels and their own algorithms).