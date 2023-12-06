UK breakthrough star Mae Stephens had the No.2 track globally on TikTok in 2023

TikTok is the latest platform to reveal its biggest tracks and artists of the year.

TikTok’s 2023 Year in Music includes the top songs that soundtracked the year and the most viewed UK artist accounts.

In 2023, 13 of 16 No.1 singles in the UK had a viral moment on TikTok, and 13 of 18 US Hot 100 No.1s were driven by significant trends on the platform. However, the TikTok rundowns also differ significantly from the DSPs’ rankings.

Ole Obermann, global head of music business development at TikTok, said: “This year, once again we have seen countless fantastic and diverse new artists and tracks from all over the world break through on TikTok, leading to major global success, with 13 of 18 Billboard No.1s being driven by trends on TikTok. “

With artist-focused innovations like ‘Add to Music App’ and ‘Artist Accounts’, Obermann added that he is “confident that TikTok will continue to be the platform where hits are made and artists' careers are launched in 2024, and for years to come”.

One of the biggest TikTok breakthroughs of 2023 is EMI-signed Mae Stephens. The rising UK star made No.2 on the list of Global Most Popular Songs with If We Ever Broke Up.

If We Ever Broke Up has 13.3 million video creations, while the official sped up version is at 532,400 video creations. Mae Stephens has 380,000 followers and 8.8 million likes.

If We Ever Broke Up previously topped TikTok’s global Songs Of The Summer list. It has now finished second overall in TikTok’s global rankings.

In the UK, Lewis Capaldi – who describes himself as the ‘King of TikTok’ – took the No.1 UK Most Viewed Artist position thanks to hit singles Pointless and Wish You The Best, as well as his Glastonbury performance. Since joining the platform, Capaldi has amassed 8.4m followers.

Sprinter by Dave & Central Cee was the most popular song in the UK on TikTok. It was used in a million video creations on the platform.

Central Cee used the song to soundtrack a video with his girlfriend, which racked up 21.1m views. Dave also shared a lip sync video with his fans, which attracted 3.2m views.

When Sprinter was announced as the platform’s Song Of The Summer, Central Cee said: “The TikTok community’s reaction to ‘Sprinter’ has been amazing and unexpected. I love it when the community starts their own trends and you can see it taking off.”

Seven of the 10 TikTok Breakthrough Artists in 2023 are women, representing a diverse genre mix from classical to drum & bass. Women also dominate the biggest UK tracks with hits from Raye, Jain, Kenya Grace, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice & Doja Cat.

K-Pop dominates the global list of most viewed artists including BTS, Blackpink and NewJeans.

UK MOST VIEWED ARTISTS 2023

This year has seen a host of newcomers on the list, including the Rolling Stones, who joined TikTok along with Mick Jagger at the beginning of the year, and emerging stars like Prinz.

GLOBAL MOST VIEWED ARTISTS 2023

Mexican singer Kim Loaiza holds onto the crown for the most viewed artist globally on TikTok, now boasting over 80 million followers on the platform.

UK MOST POPULAR SONGS

Sprinter by Dave & Central Cee immediately gripped TikTok creators and took UK rap to the global stage. Raye’s Escapism with 070 Shake found huge success on TikTok and topped the UK singles chart, powered by the popularity of multiple sped up remixes.

GLOBAL MOST POPULAR SONGS

On a global level, K-Pop group Fifty Fifty had the top track on TikTok in 2023. The sped up version of Cupid was popular across the board as a backing track, from food tutorials to outfit picks.

UK & IRELAND BREAKTHROUGH ARTISTS

As a platform for new and emerging artists to reach a global audience and find success, TikTok noted that it is not confined by genre – with classic artist Anna Lapwood making the list.