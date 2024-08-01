UK government to 'address concerns' around music creators' earnings from streaming

The government has pledged to “address concerns” over music creators’ earnings from streaming services.

It follows a meeting of music representatives last night (July 31) organised by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of efforts to explore industry-led action around earnings from streaming.

They met as part of the Creator Remuneration Working Group (CRWG), which includes record labels, streaming platforms, trade bodies, artist representatives, music publishers and collecting societies.

Attendees included representatives from Universal Music, the Musicians’ Union, YouTube, Music Publishers Association, Spotify, BPI and Music Managers Forum.

Ministers have concluded that a renewed effort is necessary through this group, which was set up earlier this year by the previous government as a forum to advance industry-led conversations on the payment issues facing the UK music streaming market.

It suggests a slight change in tone and urgency under the new Labour government, even if there has been no proposal as yet to change the current streaming model.

As well as the swift announcement to the media about the latest gathering and the issue of creator earnings, today’s statement asserts that “ministers are clear that they understand this is important to the future success of the sector”.

We will work closely with all relevant stakeholders to help support our first-class music industry Sir Chris Bryant

The Culture, Media & Sport Committee recently called for streaming remuneration reform.

The working group will review evidence, explore matters raised by industry representatives, look at current best practice and possible further industry-led actions. According to the statement, there will be an effort to secure cross-industry action on how creators are paid from music streaming.

Creative Industries Minister Sir Chris Bryant (pictured) said: “The UK’s musicians are among the best, most innovative and most loved on the planet, and of course I understand their concerns about how they are paid for their work.

"This government is committed to bringing together important figures from across the sector for fresh and meaningful conversations on how we can best address those concerns.

“We will work closely with all relevant stakeholders to help support our first-class music industry and the talented people who work in it, so they can keep creating inspiring music that attracts global audiences.”