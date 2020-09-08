UK streaming service Roxi Music added to SKY Q

UK streaming service Roxi Music has joined the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube in appearing as an official app on SKY Q today (September 8).

The made-for-TV music entertainment experience boasts 55 million songs (including playlists from Robbie Williams, Sheryl Crow & more), music games, radio and karaoke.

Previously, Roxi has only been available via its own dedicated music entertainment console.

Speaking about the launch, Fraser Stirling, group chief product officer, said: “Having access to all your favourite apps on the big TV screen is more important than ever as we use our televisions for everything from entertainment to fitness. Roxi is the latest in a line of brilliant services to be added to Sky Q, so you can get music, games, online video, education and TV all in one place.

Rob Lewis, CEO of Roxi, added: “With the launch of ‘Roxi on Sky Q’, Sky subscribers can listen together, sing together, dance together and play music games together, without the need to buy any dedicated hardware. The next revolution in digital entertainment is about shared entertainment experiences that bring friends and family together for great fun times, delivered on the biggest screen in the home - the television. Today’s launch on Sky Q brings Roxi to millions of consumers. By the end of 2022, we’re aiming to make Roxi available to some 500 million TVs.”

Roxi Music is available now via Sky Q for £6.99 per month, with a 30-day free trial.