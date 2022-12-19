UK streaming service Roxi partners with Simon Cowell and Samsung ahead of US launch

UK music streaming service Roxi has made a series of announcements as it prepares to launch in the US next year.

Roxi offers 90 million music videos across all genres and decades, hundreds of exclusive music channels, 400,000 karaoke tracks and music games for free on major smart TVs.

Since the launch of its freemium smart TV app in the UK and Ireland 12 months ago, more than one million households have used Roxi on their TV. The company is set to expand its reach further in the UK next year, alongside the roll-out to smart TV households worldwide.

Simon Cowell is joining the Roxi team curating music video playlists. Cowell joins existing curators Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Sheryl Crow and Alesha Dixon. All are partners in the business.

Simon Cowell said: “I love that Roxi is giving us a new way to enjoy music and music videos. I always had music videos playing all day on my TV wherever I was – so I love that I can do this on Roxi with the music video playlists – videos always make a great song even better! It's fantastic to be a part of the Roxi team and I’m really happy to be bringing music video streaming to millions of TVs worldwide – and what’s even better is you can get it for free!”.

Roxi CEO Rob Lewis said: “Simon Cowell is the most successful person in history to marry music with TV. We’re excited to welcome Simon to the Roxi team and we are committed to delivering the best music experience to smart TVs worldwide.”

Roxi has also formed a strategic partnership with Samsung. For the first time, the full Roxi experience will be available free on Samsung TVs. It is compatible with all Samsung TV models from the 2018 range to present day.

“Samsung strives to offer the widest content offering on the market and the best experience on its smart TV platform," said Emma Adams, head of partnerships, Samsung Electronics. "By integrating the new Roxi app, we will provide an even greater array of 4K content for our customers, allowing them to experience Roxi’s comprehensive music video catalogue, karaoke and games on the largest screens available.”

Rob Lewis added: “We’re delighted that Roxi’s unique entertainment experience is now available on the world’s biggest TV brand. Even more people can now bring friends and family together for fun times, with Roxi on Samsung.”

Rockefeller Strategic Advisory, a division of Rockefeller Capital Management, has been appointed as financial advisor to progress partnership opportunities with major media and technology players in the USA.

Rockefeller partner William Drewry said: “We are delighted to be working with Roxi as they deliver a new generation of music streaming entertainment to North America, the world’s largest market for music entertainment.”