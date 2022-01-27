UMG expands Twitch and Amazon Music agreements including artist exclusives, spatial audio & merch

Universal Music Group has expanded its agreements with Twitch and Amazon Music.

“The expanded agreements will provide customers with enhanced access to some of the world’s most popular music content on Amazon, including livestreams, high quality and spatial audio, artist merchandise, and exclusive experiences with UMG’s industry leading roster of artists from around the world,” said a statement.

Additionally, Twitch and UMG will work together to foster new, innovative opportunities for artists and labels to creatively and commercially engage with their fans and new audiences.

Michael Nash, EVP, digital strategy, Universal Music Group, said: “With the breadth of their music services and products, and their dedicated focus on customers and creators, Amazon Music and Twitch are excellent strategic collaborators, committed to creating the best and most diverse experiences for fans across streaming music, livestreaming, artist collaborations, and physical merchandise.



“With these agreements, we are proud to build on our track record of success in working closely with Amazon, and we’re looking forward to delivering even more incredible experiences for our artists and music fans everywhere.”

“Twitch embodies a creator-first culture, including empowering musicians,” said Tracy Chan, head of music at Twitch. “Now, more than ever, we're excited to work with UMG in an effort to further broaden the scope of tools available for their artists to engage with fans, while also providing new avenues for their artists to earn meaningful income while streaming on Twitch.”

“UMG has been a strategic collaborator for us, as we continue to evolve our service and bring our customers even more ways to engage with their favorite artists, and discover new music,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “With these agreements, we’re strengthening and expanding how we can continue to work together to provide unique and exclusive experiences and create even more content for listeners.”

Under the agreements, subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited will have access to stream even more music in HD, Ultra HD, and spatial audio from UMG’s catalogue.

Amazon Music and UMG will also continue to work together to enhance the fan experience when discovering and purchasing authentic merchandise from their favorite artists directly from the Amazon Music app, including apparel from UMG’s Bravado. This will make it easier for UMG artists to develop premium campaigns for their most important moments.

In the last year, Amazon Music and UMG collaborated with artists including Billie Eilish (Interscope), Selena Gomez (Interscope) and The Weeknd (Republic) to create exclusive merchandise collections tied to their new album campaigns. Amazon Music worked with Ye (Def Jam) to launch limited-edition apparel engineered by Demna for the #FreeLarryHoover Benefit Concert, sold exclusively in the Amazon Fashion store and in the Amazon Music app for a limited time.

Twitch has also agreed to provide commercial opportunities for UMG and its artists to engage directly with fans through its suite of products. UMG will drive the creation of artist and label channels on Twitch and work closely with Twitch to produce an exclusive series of artist features and experiences, in addition to other music-based content, specifically for the service.