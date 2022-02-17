UMG names Curio as global outlet for official label and artist NFTs

Universal Music Group has named Curio as the dedicated global outlet for future officially licensed NFT projects from the major’s record labels, operating companies and recording artists worldwide.

The NFT platform works with entertainment brands and musical artists.

“With the agreement, UMG becomes the first major music company to collaborate with Curio, a fan-first one-stop-shop for creating, minting, marketing and the sale and re-sale of premium NFTs, to license artwork, audio recordings and audio-visual content for the company,” said a statement.

Under the strategic collaboration, UMG will be able to leverage Curio’s technology, exclusive partnerships and fan engagement networks to create and launch NFT projects from its roster of global artists and labels. The major said the partnership will provide it with “greater scalability and flexibility to issue authentic fan-orientated collectibles, carefully curated for each project”.

The companies are already working together on the first wave of projects, with the first issue scheduled for March from EMI and Capitol Music Group artist Calum Scott.

Curio first launched in 2020 and dropped its first NFTs in February 2021. The company has released over 75,000 NFTs since then with leading entertainment brands across music, film, television and graphic novels.

Curio’s team includes execs significant music industry experience. Ben Arnon, co-founder & co-CEO, previously worked at Universal Music Group. Veteran music manager Dan Dymtrow serves as Curio’s head of music & influencer NFT global partnerships. Marc Geiger, former global head of music at WME, serves as an investor and advisor to Curio.

UMG has a huge catalogue with unlimited opportunity to deliver value to fans across the globe Ben Arnon

Michael Nash, Universal Music Group’s executive vice president, digital strategy, said: “UMG and our labels are focused on developing NFT projects that authentically engage and speak to our artists’ fanbases and new audiences. With Curio, our labels will have a secure and dedicated platform to host these premium projects and provide new opportunities for collectors and fans from around the world to acquire unique pieces, inspired by their favourite artists and labels.

“UMG is focused on developing new opportunities in this space that place our artists and labels at the forefront, working to ensure that the evolution of Web3 provides exciting new avenues for their creativity.”

Ben Arnon, Curio’s co-founder & co-CEO, said: “Curio is thrilled to be partnered with UMG in the NFT and Web3 space. UMG has a huge catalogue with unlimited opportunity to deliver value to fans across the globe. Their brands and labels are historic and iconic. And the digital innovation and Web3 expertise amongst their executives is unparalleled.”