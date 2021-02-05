UMG pulls music from Triller: 'We will not work with platforms that do not value artists'

Triller emerged as a global rival to TikTok in 2020.

But its failure to license music properly has now made Universal Music Group take swift action. The major has withdrawn its repertoire from the short-form video platform with immediate effect.

“We will not work with platforms that do not value artists,” said a UMG statement. “Triller has shamefully withheld payments owed to our artists and refuses to negotiate a license going forward. We have no alternative except to remove our music from Triller, effective immediately.”

Triller made some moves to license repertoire last year, including a retrospective deal with European songwriters and publishers represented by ICE.

However, UMG has clearly tired of the platform’s failure to secure a licence for recorded music at the same time as raising – and spending – vast sums.

Triller has raised $100 million from investors last summer and announced plans to raise a further $250m.

The Tik Tok rival reportedly splashed out $50m on the rights to a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. It was also said to be planning a multi-million dollar advertising spend during the Super Bowl at the weekend.

There have also been questions raised about the app’s user numbers, with some analytics firms suggesting that they are are lower than Triller’s official figures.

Music Week has reached out to Triller for comment.