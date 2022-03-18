UMG's Web3 label 10.22PM joins Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT community

Universal Music Group’s next-gen record company, 10.22PM, has become the first major label to own one of the Bored Ape NFTs.

10.22PM discovers and develops artists, brands, digital creators and intellectual property.

The label has announced the purchase of Bored Ape #5537, one of the popular NFT characters, and now becomes a member of the Bored Ape Yacht Club Community.

The female character, named manager Noët All (pictured), will serve as the manager for Kingship, a metaverse group that consists of a Mutant Ape and three Bored Ape NFTs, including a rare Solid Gold and Blue Beams apes. The group NFTs were licensed from a private collector, while Bored Ape #5537 was purchased directly by UMG.

Manager Noët All features several rare traits including a blue dress (0.95%), pilot helmet (1%), white fur (4%) and sad eyes (6%).

According to filings on the OpenSea marketplace, the NFT sold for the equivalent of around $365,000.

10:22PM is additionally launching Kingship’s official website and Discord to provide fans and the collector community with information about the group’s activities, and new developments including access to future activations. Kingship was created by 10:22PM founder Celine Joshua, who is leading a team developing the group’s NFTs, activations and experiences in the metaverse.

Celine Joshua said: “We have been incredibly busy developing Kingship since our initial announcement and I’m so excited to introduce manager Noët All, one of many new characters that will be joining the Kingship universe. As the manager of the group, manager Noët All will help drive the storyline and allow us to communicate with the community.

“We hope to make the Kingship universe as entertaining and immersive as possible, while simultaneously building value for holders. With the launch of Kingship's official Discord, the community will have a home where members can interact with one another and get all the latest updates on Kingship's journey, including how to access the allowlist. Stay tuned, there’s so much to come.”

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs - unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. A Bored Ape NFT doubles as a Yacht Club membership card, granting access to members-only benefits and perks that are unlocked by community activation.