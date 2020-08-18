UMG signs global licensing deal with b2b streaming service Soundtrack Your Brand

Universal Music Group has signed a global deal with b2b music streaming service Soundtrack Your Brand.

Soundtrack Your Brand delivers music-streaming technology to brands and businesses for an improved user and consumer experience.

The model provides UMG’s artists and songwriters with usage-based compensation and clear accountability when their music is played in business and public environments.

Soundtrack Your Brand’s proprietary technology and data insight provides businesses with in-depth analysis on how playing music that reflects their brand’s values impacts a business, from moving sales to affecting customer satisfaction.

Ola Sars, founder and CEO, Soundtrack Your Brand, said: “Together with partners like UMG, we have reimagined the licensing and business-to-business model. We hold the conviction that music has intrinsic value as an art form and that creators must be compensated for their contribution to a business. Brands can benefit artists in accessing new fans, if their in-store music is insightfully matched to their customer and brand values. It is my belief that through Soundtrack, there is substantial value to be unlocked for artists, rights owners and brands.”

James Healy, SVP digital strategy and business development, Universal Music Group, said: “In Soundtrack, we have a partner whose technological and strategic reimagining of an evolving business-to-business model will support us in ensuring creators are valued and fairly compensated.”

Paul Stuart, head of licensing and business affairs, Soundtrack Your Brand, added: "Whether you run a bar in Brooklyn, a café in Sydney or a multinational brand, customer experience is everything. I couldn't be happier for our customers who can now access UMG's incredible artists and their music through their unrivalled catalogue and new frontline releases."

The licensing deal does not cover China.