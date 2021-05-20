UMG signs new Triller deal after public falling out

Triller and UMG have announced expanded worldwide licensing agreements that span recorded music and publishing.

With the new agreements, Triller’s users gain access to UMG’s full catalogue of music from the company’s labels and recording artists, as well as the songwriters and catalogues represented by Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

It follows a very public falling out this year when UMG removed content from the video sharing platform over withheld payments.

Bobby Sarnevesht, chairman of Triller, said: “We are pleased to announce our renewed agreement with UMG and our new pact with UMPG. Triller has become one of the most important platforms in music today, and these agreements ensure that artists and songwriters across Universal Music Group have full access to the global Triller ecosystem.”

Jonathan Dworkin, UMG’s EVP, digital business development & strategy, said: “We’re pleased to have a deal with Triller that embraces the importance of compensating our artists, especially given the tremendous value music generates across their platform. With this agreement, UMG continues to expand the universe of licensed social media platforms that allow fans to legitimately create and share content, while also growing an important new source of revenue for our artists.”

UMPG chief counsel David Kokakis said: “UMPG’s mission is to support songwriters. By licensing new platforms like Triller, we ensure writers are fairly compensated and we are strategically delivering growth to the overall publishing business.”